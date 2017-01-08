Artem Lobov Eyeing Cub Swanson or Doo Ho Choi For UFC London

Artem Lobov last stepped inside the Octagon in November. He defeated Teruto Ishihara via unanimous decision in front of a delighted Belfast crowd. Lobov is now looking to be on the London card on March 18.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror (via Severe MMA), “The Russian Hammer” said he’s noticing a lot of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competitors want things handed to them rather than fight:

“Now that I’m in the UFC and I’m watching all the greatest fighters in the world compete, I’m quickly beginning to realize that there are not that many guys that want to fight. Everyone wants the money, everyone wants a good life, but they don’t want to fight. You see it often when a guy gets a win. You don’t see them for a while because they want to ride the wave of the win and not think about fighting. I’m not like that at all. I love fighting, I got into the sport because I love fighting and I want to do it as often as I can.”

Lobov trains with SBG Ireland alongside Conor McGregor. He started off his professional UFC run at 0-2, but he has won two in a row. He is gunning for either Doo Ho Choi or Cub Swanson for his next bout.

“I think he’ll give me an exciting matchup, but I’m ready for everyone. I wanted Mirsad Bektic, but I seen recently that he has been matched for UFC 209, so it’s not going to be him. Cub Swanson or ‘The Korean Superboy’ would be a really good fight. Their last fight was great and I really think I match up well against either of those guys. I really think that would be a good one. With Cub especially, I think that would be a very big fight for London. I think the fans would like to see me in their with ‘The Korean Superboy’ in London as well.”