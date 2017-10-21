Artem Lobov Hints at Retirement, Gets into Twitter War with Charles Rosa

Just when it seemed like Artem Lobov might be stepping away from MMA, a fighter has called him out.

Lobov, a teammate and close friend of Conor McGregor, dropped a decision to Andre Fili Saturday at UFC Fight Night 118.

Afterwards, he mentioned the idea of hanging up the gloves.

Not sure what the future holds dont want to be retiring & coming back a thousand times. Will think about the futue & update.Thank u all 🇮🇪🇷🇺 — Artem Lobov (@RusHammerMMA) October 21, 2017

However, shortly after making that post on social media, Lobov was called out by Charles Rosa.

“Don’t retire yet,” Rosa replied to Lobov’s post. “Still gotta make you pay for running your mouth in Boston. Real fighters never quit.”

Never one to back down from a challenge, Lobov responded, posting “Boston strong my ass, Florida margarita you are, that easy beach life has you soft kid.”