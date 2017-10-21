Artem Lobov: I am two KOs Away From Being a Main Event Fighter

Artem Lobov has brushed off any concerns regarding his place on the prelims at UFC Fight Night: Gdansk by claiming that he has what it takes to be top of any bill

Lobov, who will go head to head with the excellently named Andre “Touchy” Fili on Saturday night in Poland, believes that it will take just two explosive performances in his next two bouts to establish himself as a top draw in the UFC:

“I don’t care. It makes no difference to me where I fight on the card. The only thing that’s different is that I’ll have to fight a little earlier on,” Lobov told MMA Fighting.

I personally feel that I’m two knockouts away from becoming a legitimate main event guy. Maybe not for pay-per-view, but for a smaller card.

“If I can get knockouts or any kind of finish in the next two fights I will be a legitimate main event guy, that’s how I see it.”

“At the end of the day, you have to get finishes. If you want to be successful in this industry that’s what you need. This is what I’m looking for. I’ve made some adjustments and hopefully I’ll be able to get it against Fili,” Lobov said.