Artem Lobov: I’ll Box The Ears off Paulie Malignaggi

Artem Lobov has fired back at Paulie Malignaggi.

Lobov is a close friend of Conor McGregor and has helped him prepare for his “super fight” with Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26. Malignaggi showed up for two sparring sessions and then left the camp due to leaked sparring photos. One in particular showed the “Magic Man” on the canvas to imply McGregor had scored a knockdown.

Footage later revealed that the “Notorious” more than likely did get the knockdown. Recently, Malignaggi took aim at Lobov saying he was less effective than a punching bag. Lobov took to MMAFighting.com to respond:

“Let’s be honest, it’s very simple, there were three sparring partners — me, Tiernan (Bradley) and Dashon (Johnson). I had an interview with Ariel Helwani where I called Paulie a diva. Tiernan had another interview where he gave him a little bit of stick too. Guess what? Paulie decides to talk bad about me and Tiernan and say nothing about Dashon.”

He then said he wouldn’t mind stepping inside the boxing ring with Malignaggi.

“Why? Dashon is the only that didn’t give interviews about him or say anything about the incident. It’s clearly emotional from him. He’s trying to get back at me and Tiernan, but it’s no big deal to me. If he wants to fight, I’m down to fight. I’ll box the ears off him, no problem.”