Artem Lobov Lays Down Challenge to Former UFC Champion Jose Aldo

Artem Lobov has offered a respectful challenge to Jose Aldo.

Aldo saw his second reign as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder end at UFC 212. Max Holloway earned a third-round TKO to become the undisputed 145-pound champion.

Lobov is well aware of Aldo. “The Russian Hammer” trains with Conor McGregor and backed him all the way in the buildup to his title bout with Aldo. Lobov took to Twitter to issue a challenge to Aldo:

“Don’t mean to kick you while you’re down, but realistically I am as close to Conor as you could get. Forget everything and lets do it! It’ll be an honor.”

After winning two straight bouts, “The Russian Hammer” dropped a unanimous decision to Cub Swanson. After a solid opening round from Lobov, Swanson found his groove and took over the fight. Both men earned “Fight of the Night” bonuses.