Artem Lobov: Mayweather Fought ‘Nobodies’, Conor McGregor Will Stop Him

Conor McGregor receives encouragement ahead of his bout with Floyd Mayweather in the form of his SBG Ireland teammate and friend Artem Lobov

“The Russian Hammer” had some interesting points to make regarding the chances of McGregor when he makes his professional boxing debut against Mayweather on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

Lobov, who recently attended BAMMA 30 in Dublin, Ireland on Friday night, spoke with the Irish Mirror about the chances “The Notorious” has against the 49-0 ring legend:

“I don’t see Mayweather getting out of the sixth round,” Lobov said. “We’re going to see Floyd put in a position that he’s never been in before. He’s never in his life had this young, Irishman who is in his prime ready to kill him.

“Everybody doubts Conor. When he first came into the UFC nobody gave him a chance against Jose Aldo, and what happened? Jose lasted 13 seconds.It’s going to be no surprise to us when he stops Mayweather.”

A common argument for those looking to discredit the chances of McGregor leading into the bout is the caliber of opponents Mayweather has put away in his career. Names such as Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Jose Luis Castillo, Diego Corrales, Zab Judah, Ricky Hatton and so on and so forth have been dispatched towards a 49-0 ring record. According to Lobov, Mayweather’s career may look a lot better from a distance than it truly is:

“Boxing records are very misleading”, Lobov claimed. “At least 30 of those 49 fights were against absolute nobodies so I don’t even count them”.