Artem Lobov Meets Alex Caceres at UFC 223 in Brooklyn

Looks like Artem Lobov will compete under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner at least one more time.

MMAFighting.com has learned that Lobov will face Alex Caceres on the UFC 223 card. The event takes place on April 7 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Both men are coming off losses and would like to get back on track.

On Second Thought …

Following a unanimous decision loss to Andre Fili, Lobov said he deserved to be released from the UFC. He also hinted at trying his hand in boxing. It appears Lobov had a change of heart.

Caceres hasn’t had an easy road in the UFC. After submitting a young Sergio Pettis to improve his record to 10-5, 1 NC, Cacares now finds himself with a 13-11, 1 NC record. He’s lost three of his last four bouts.

Meanwhile, Lobov has lost two straight bouts. He is 2-4 in his last six outings. His record now stands at 13-14-1, 1 NC.

UFC 223 will feature two title bouts. In the main event, Tony Ferguson puts his lightweight title on the line against Khabib Nurmagomedov. A strawweight title rematch will serve as the co-main event. Rose Namajunas defends her gold against Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

