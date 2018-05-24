Artem Lobov Accepts Invitation to UFC Moscow

Artem Lobov is looking to be part of the UFC’s debut in Moscow after receiving an invitation from a Boston scrapper.

After being involved in #Dollygate, Lobov saw his bout with Alex Caceres at UFC 223 cancelled. However, Lobov has somehow managed to lay low under the radar since then. While there have been questions about the future status of the biggest name in the sport, somehow the 14-14-1 accomplice has evaded such questions and is now even looking to book his next fight in his native country after being called out by a fighter just coming off a bout with Zabit Magomedsharipov, another Russian fighter:

@RusHammerMMA, If you are available, Would love to share the octagon with you September, 15 in Moscow Russia 🇷🇺 I like your style & believe we can put on a hell of a show. @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite — Kyle Bochniak UFC (@KyleBochniak) May 24, 2018

It did not take Lobov long to respond to Bochniak’s challenge:

Lets do it! 👊🇮🇪🇷🇺 — Artem Lobov (@RusHammerMMA) May 24, 2018

Close friend and training partner of Conor McGregor, Lobov is 2-4 in the UFC and is coming off of two straight losses, most recently a unanimous decision defeat to Andre Fili. Kyle Bochniak also has a below .500 UFC record, sitting at 2-3 in the promotion, including a controversial split decision victory over Enrique Barzola in 2016. From a booking standpoint, these two standup fighters seem to be a logical pairing, and Moscow the perfect setting.

Bochniak’s last fight with Zabit Magomedsharipov at UFC 223 earned Fight of the Night honors, a privilege Artem Lobov has also been familiarized with. If this fight is finalized, both fighters may double up on their career FOTN awards in what could be a crowd-pleasing encounter, while only one of the two fighters falls further below the .500 margin.

What do you think? Is this the fight to make for both fighters?