Artem Lobov on Bout With Cub Swanson: ‘I Hope it Was a Good Fight For The Fans’

Artem Lobov fell short against Cub Swanson, but the fight has been met with a positive response.

Lobov took on Swanson last night (April 22) inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The featherweight scrap served as the main event of UFC Fight Night 108. Swanson won the bout by unanimous decision.

“The Russian Hammer” doesn’t like the taste of defeat, but his confidence hasn’t waned and he hopes the fans enjoyed the bout (via MMAJunkie.com):