Artem Lobov on Bout With Cub Swanson: ‘I Hope it Was a Good Fight For The Fans’

Artem Lobov fell short against Cub Swanson, but the fight has been met with a positive response.
Lobov took on Swanson last night (April 22) inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The featherweight scrap served as the main event of UFC Fight Night 108. Swanson won the bout by unanimous decision.
“The Russian Hammer” doesn’t like the taste of defeat, but his confidence hasn’t waned and he hopes the fans enjoyed the bout (via MMAJunkie.com):
“I have enough confidence. Every time I step in there, even if there’s a gorilla in front of me, I think I can win. I step in there, I’m 100 percent sure I can win, and I go for the win. Sometimes I come up short, but what are you going to do? But I don’t need any more confidence, I have all the confidence in the world. I hope it was a good fight for the fans. At the end of the day, fans make the show. If there’s no one watching, then there’s no one paying, and we don’t earn any money. Then what’s the point? This is the whole point: entertain the fans. This is an entertainment business. If they were entertained, then the night was a success.”