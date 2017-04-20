Artem Lobov on Cub Swanson: ‘He’s so Wild, I Can See Myself Catching Him Early’

Artem Lobov is just two nights away from the most pivotal fight of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

This Saturday night (April 22), Lobov battles fourth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight Cub Swanson. Not only will Swanson be the highest ranked opponent Lobov has faced, he’ll also be the only ranked opponent he’s fought against.

When Lobov steps inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee he’ll take center stage in the main event of UFC Fight Night 108. Swanson is used to the spotlight. He’s had significant bouts against Jose Aldo, Max Holloway, and Frankie Edgar to name a few.

While Lobov hasn’t met the competition to match Swanson’s resume, that hasn’t hindered his confidence. Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, “The Russian Hammer” said he feels “Killer” will leave himself open to counter shots: