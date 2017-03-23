Artem Lobov on Fighters With Padded Records: ‘The Game is Filled With P*ssies’

Artem Lobov isn’t fond of fighters he feels pad their records.

Lobov is preparing for what can easily be considered the biggest fight of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. “The Russian Hammer” will share the Octagon with Cub Swanson at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event in Nashville, Tennessee. The two will do battle on April 22 inside the Bridgestone Arena.

Swanson sits at the fourth position on the official UFC featherweight rankings. Lobov doesn’t have a spot on the 145-pound rankings, but that would certainly change with an upset win over Swanson.

Lobov recently appeared on Submission Radio (via MMAMania.com). Among the topics discussed were fighters who seemingly face weaker competition to make their records look respectable: