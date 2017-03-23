Artem Lobov on Fighters With Padded Records: ‘The Game is Filled With P*ssies’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Artem Lobov
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Artem Lobov isn’t fond of fighters he feels pad their records.

Lobov is preparing for what can easily be considered the biggest fight of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. “The Russian Hammer” will share the Octagon with Cub Swanson at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night event in Nashville, Tennessee. The two will do battle on April 22 inside the Bridgestone Arena.

Swanson sits at the fourth position on the official UFC featherweight rankings. Lobov doesn’t have a spot on the 145-pound rankings, but that would certainly change with an upset win over Swanson.

Lobov recently appeared on Submission Radio (via MMAMania.com). Among the topics discussed were fighters who seemingly face weaker competition to make their records look respectable:

“The game is filled with p*ssies, you know what I mean? It’s filled with them guys. Of course, how cool is it? you know, you go in there, you tell all your mates that you’re going to be fighting and you go in and you kill the guy in 10 seconds. It looks great, of course. It’s not like me. I come in there and I’m taking on the best guy in the f*cking city or in the area or whatever and we have an absolute war. and it’s three rounds and I’m beat up and I can’t even f*cking train for four or five weeks. Of course, that’s the hard road. It’s not pretty, it’s not easy, but I felt that if you want to be a fighter, if you want to be in the sport, then this is the right approach. So hopefully in time it will change. I will keep exposing all of the guys that are padding their records. I will keep pointing the finger at them and I will never have respect for anyone who tries to pad his record. If you want my respect, you gotta earn it. And I always give credit where credit is due.”

