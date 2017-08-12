Artem Lobov on McGregor’s Camp: ‘Everything is Absolutely Perfect’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Artem Lobov says everything has gone according to plan for Conor McGregor leading up to his showdown with Floyd Mayweather.

On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will compete inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” will air live on Showtime pay-per-view. It’ll be McGregor’s professional boxing debut. “Money” is looking to end his career with a perfect 50-0 record.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Lobov talked about “Notorious'” preparation:

“Everything is absolutely perfect from his meal plans, diet, his training, his sparring – everything, literally. No stone has been left unturned, and everything has gone very smooth. So, Aug. 26, there’s going to be a very scary animal in that ring with Floyd.”

He went on to discuss the game plan for McGregor heading into his biggest fight to date. He made it clear that the judges aren’t part of the plan.

“Look at Conor’s fights: There’s not many decisions there. He’s been to a decision twice (in the UFC). Once with no leg, no ACL (against Max Holloway), and then another time (in the Nate Diaz rematch). Of course we’re going to knock out, we’re expecting a knockout. In a boxing fight, he’s going to have nowhere to hide, Mayweather. Conor will find him and catch him.”

Latest MMA News

Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir on Jon Jones’ UFC 214 Win: ‘I Wasn’t That Impressed’

0
Volkan Oezdemir wasn't as impressed with Jon Jones' recent title win as most were. Late last month, Jones took on Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate...
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold Questions David Branch’s Confidence Ahead of UFC Fight Night 116

0
Luke Rockhold feels David Branch doesn't fully trust his abilities. On Sept. 16, Rockhold will return to action to face Branch in the main event...
Jacob "Stitch" Duran

Stitch Duran Says McGregor’s Team Felt he’s Too Expensive to be Cutman

0
Jacob Duran has explained why he won't be in Conor McGregor's corner on Aug. 26. The renowned cutman was approached by McGregor's team in hopes...
Conor McGregor

Artem Lobov on McGregor’s Camp: ‘Everything is Absolutely Perfect’

0
Artem Lobov says everything has gone according to plan for Conor McGregor leading up to his showdown with Floyd Mayweather. On Aug. 26, McGregor and...
Warlley Alves

Warlley Alves Says he Let Winning Streak Get to His Head

0
Warlley Alves believes he may have gotten ahead of himself after going on a winning streak. After going 10-0 in his professional mixed martial arts...
Load more