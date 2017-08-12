Artem Lobov on McGregor’s Camp: ‘Everything is Absolutely Perfect’

Artem Lobov says everything has gone according to plan for Conor McGregor leading up to his showdown with Floyd Mayweather.

On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will compete inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” will air live on Showtime pay-per-view. It’ll be McGregor’s professional boxing debut. “Money” is looking to end his career with a perfect 50-0 record.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Lobov talked about “Notorious'” preparation:

“Everything is absolutely perfect from his meal plans, diet, his training, his sparring – everything, literally. No stone has been left unturned, and everything has gone very smooth. So, Aug. 26, there’s going to be a very scary animal in that ring with Floyd.”

He went on to discuss the game plan for McGregor heading into his biggest fight to date. He made it clear that the judges aren’t part of the plan.

“Look at Conor’s fights: There’s not many decisions there. He’s been to a decision twice (in the UFC). Once with no leg, no ACL (against Max Holloway), and then another time (in the Nate Diaz rematch). Of course we’re going to knock out, we’re expecting a knockout. In a boxing fight, he’s going to have nowhere to hide, Mayweather. Conor will find him and catch him.”