Artem Lobov on Potential Bout With Doo Ho Choi: ‘I Mean, Why Not?’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Artem Lobov
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Artem Lobov isn’t shying away from stiff featherweight competition.

On April 22, Lobov stepped inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Lobov took center stage in the main event of UFC Fight Night 108. He did battle with the fourth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight Cub Swanson.

Despite some early success, Lobov wasn’t able to keep the momentum going for long. Swanson controlled the fight and took a unanimous decision victory. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Lobov wasn’t interested in a moral victory:

“No, never. I would never look at any fight like that. To me, if I’m going in, I’m going in to win. If you don’t win, well that’s it. Obviously, I’m not gonna dwell on it. I’m not gonna cry about it. I’m a learner and I’m a go-getter. I have to look over the mistakes, I have to fix them and I’m gonna keep moving forward. And hopefully one day I’ll meet Cub again.”

In the meantime, “The Russian Hammer” wouldn’t mind throwing leather with Doo Ho Choi:

“I mean, why not? He was one of the guys that I called out originally. It was either him or Cub. Now we both lost to Cub, the two of us both went the distance, the two of us both got the Fight of the Night, so why not? It makes sense, no?”

