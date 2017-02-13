SBG Ireland’s Artem Lobov: “I Will Prove I Belong in Top Tier of UFC”

Lobov is currently unranked in the UFC, yet is gearing up to face off against one of the featherweight division’s biggest names.

‘The Russian Hammer’ will square off against Cub Swanson UFC Fight Night 108 in Nashville on April 22nd. Lobov recently spoke with Newstalk in Ireland, claiming that he is ecstatic at the prospect of being involved in a tear-up with one of the hardest hitters in the145 pound division.

“I’m delighted with the matchup,” said Lobov. “Considering how high up the rankings he is, he’s currently number four, and his style, I feel like he’s perfect for me. “He is the type of fight of I’ve been searching for me whole life. I’ve never been able to get a chance of going in there with someone like him. Every other opponent I’ve faced has always tried to take me down. “I’ve been calling for a slugfest like this for many years. This is my kind of fight. All my prayers have been answered.”

SBG’s featherweight, who is also a training partner of UFC global superstar Conor McGregor, is confident that his heavy hands and pressure-fighting style will be more than a match for Swanson:

“Cub certainly has power, but it’s nothing that I haven’t seen before. I guarantee that I won’t take a step back, like always. That’s something he has never experienced before. “He’s used to fighting in the open. He’s used to throwing all of these crazy kicks. He has never experienced someone that is able to shut down his game like I will. “I’m going to put him on the back foot, give him no space to attack and you better believe that I’ll be ready throw big bombs at him from the first bell.”

Lobov has two wins from his last two bouts, and feels that the time is right to be meeting Swanson:

“It suits me that he’s coming out of a war with ‘The Korean Superboy’. I think it suits me even more that he’s coming off a win. “I want the prime streak. I want him to be at his best out there. The fact that he’s coming off the win makes it a much more interesting fight for me.

Lobov and Swanson have exchanged heated messages on social media in recent times, which appears to have been the catalyst for the UFC matchmakers to decide on pitching the fight. Should the Russian-born, Dublin-based fighter find victory in the fight, he will undoubtedly be catapulted into the upper tiers of the featherweight division once bossed by his team-mate and friend, Conor McGregor:

“If he was coming off a loss, a lot of people might think that the UFC have thrown me a bone. If I won a fight against an opponent who was coming off a loss, people could say that Cub is over the hill and things like that. Because he’s coming off that big win, everyone knows he’s still in his prime. “Without a doubt, if I win this fight, I will prove that I belong in the top tier of UFC.”

Earlier today, MMA News confirmed that McGregor had cancelled a public appearance at the last minute in Ireland to attend a mystery event in Las Vegas.