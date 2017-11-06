Artem Lobov Says It’s Only Fair to be Cut From The UFC

Now that he’s gone 2-4 in his last six outings, Artem Lobov is ready to accept a potential release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Lobov competed last month against Andre Fili. “The Russian Hammer” lost the fight via unanimous decision. It was Lobov’s second straight defeat. He hasn’t emerged victorious since Nov. 2016.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Lobov said he believes a release is inevitable:

“Now that I have lost to Fili — and this is no disrespect to him — but now with two losses in a row, and the last loss was not exactly to the best guy out there, I feel like other people in my situation would be cut. If someone didn’t deserve to be in the UFC, in the past I was always the first guy to tell them, so now I feel like I don’t really deserve a UFC contract. It’s only fair that I get cut as well.”