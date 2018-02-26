Artem Lobov Says McGregor vs. Edgar Was ‘Very Close’ to Happening

Artem Lobov claims Conor McGregor was indeed close to taking on Frankie Edgar at UFC 222.

McGregor made waves when he claimed he offered to step in on short notice to take on Edgar this Saturday night (March 3). Edgar was scheduled to take on Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title. Holloway went down with an injury and Brian Ortega ended up filling in.

Plans Were In Place?

Edgar is skeptical of McGregor’s claims, but the “Notorious” one’s training partner Lobov said there’s truth to it (via MMAFighting.com):

“(It was) very close (to happening)…very, very close. It was real, 100 percent. Conor was ready to go, we were gathering the troops already, we were ready to go.”

He went on to say that the team over at SBG Ireland was ready to help McGregor prepare.

“We were planning what we were going to do; we were just going to fly out to Vegas straightaway to do a short little camp. Plans were in place and everything — everything was ready to go. Conor wanted to fight. I was talking to him the whole time and he was ready to go and show the world what he can do.”

