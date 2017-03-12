Artem Lobov: “I’m The Toughest Mother F**ker Around”

Unranked featherweight Artem Lobov secured a massive opportunity to prove his worth when it was announced he would face #4 ranked Cub Swanson.

Lobov is perhaps best known as the training partner and friend of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, and this is not something which the “Russian Hammer” would ever disagree with. With “The Notorious” out of the 145-pound division, SBG’s Lobov is certain that there is no one that hits harder at featherweight…not even the current champion of the division.

When the Dublin-based Russian squares off against fan-favorite Cub Swanson in the main event of UFC Fight Night 108 on April 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, he will enter the octagon with bad intentions:

“I think against Cub I get it done,” Lobov stated on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour. “He comes in, he’s very open, he throws wild shots, and he has never, I promise you, in his life felt power that I have.”

Swanson has fought the best of the best in the division and has squared off against big-hitters including the likes of Chad Mendes and José Aldo. Despite this, Lobov insists he has the power to assert himself as the hardest hitter at featherweight: