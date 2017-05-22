As Expected, Vitor Belfort Will Not Retire Following UFC 212

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Yes, UFC 212 marks the final fight in the UFC career of former champion Vitor Belfort.

But “The Phenom” is not walking away from competition completely.

Belfort will take on Nate Marquardt next month from Brazil, looking to snap a three-fight losing skid. After that, he said he’ll “continue competing” in an interview with Veja Rio.

“(I will) leave the UFC, but I’ll continue competing,” Belfort said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). “Fight is my passion. Too bad that MMA hasn’t become a serious sport yet. Maybe I’ll help change this scenario.

“Today, a fighter is more artist than athlete. The UFC is a show, not a sport. It’s sad to see new fighters wanting to drive the card of the moment or be in the spotlight like Conor McGregor. Their reference is to have, not to be.”

Belfort (25-13) won the UFC light heavyweight title in 2004 and has competed twice for the middleweight belt and once more for the 205-pound title.

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta on UFC Athlete Retreat: ‘I Felt Uncomfortable Being There’

0
Al Iaquinta still isn't chummy with the folks at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). When "Raging" announced his return to the Octagon, many thought he...
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather: ‘I Look Forward to Signing my End of The Deal’ to Fight...

0
If Floyd Mayweather signs on the dotted line, he will get his super fight with Conor McGregor. Late last week, McGregor signed his portion of...

As Expected, Vitor Belfort Will Not Retire Following UFC 212

0
Yes, UFC 212 marks the final fight in the UFC career of former champion Vitor Belfort. But "The Phenom" is not walking away from competition...
video

UFC Fight Night 114 Will Feature Flyweights Sergio Pettis, Brandon Moreno

1
A flyweight battle between Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno will headline UFC Fight Night 114, the promotion announced. The card takes place August 5 from...
Cris Cyborg

Angela Magana Speaks Out on Incident Involving Cris Cyborg

0
UFC fighter - yes, she is still under contract with the UFC - Angela Magana was reportedly involved in an incident with Cris Cyborg...
Santiago Ponzinibbio

Santiago Ponzinibbio on Gunnar Nelson Bout: ‘I Was Already Expecting a Big Fight’

0
Santiago Ponzinibbio says he knew he'd get a step up in competition after winning four in a row. On July 16, Ponzinibbio will meet Gunnar...
Rory MacDonald

Rory MacDonald Says Winning is a ‘Good Feeling to Have Back’

0
It took Rory MacDonald a while to get back in the win column, but he did so in dominant fashion. Before stepping inside the SSE...
Cris Cyborg

Amanda Nunes Says She Wants to See Cris Cyborg Hold UFC Gold

0
Amanda Nunes would rather rule the roost at 135 pounds, than meet Cris Cyborg unprepared in the women's featherweight division. Nunes will defend her Ultimate...
Joanne Calderwood

Cynthia Calvillo’s Smirk Gives Joanne Calderwood Added Motivation

0
For Joanne Calderwood, a simple facial expression is all she needs to read an underlying message. Calderwood is scheduled to meet Cynthia Calvillo inside the The...
Countdownvideo

Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC Fight Night 109 Countdown

0
The countdown to UFC Fight Night 109 has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). On Sunday (May 28),...
Load more