As Expected, Vitor Belfort Will Not Retire Following UFC 212

Yes, UFC 212 marks the final fight in the UFC career of former champion Vitor Belfort.

But “The Phenom” is not walking away from competition completely.

Belfort will take on Nate Marquardt next month from Brazil, looking to snap a three-fight losing skid. After that, he said he’ll “continue competing” in an interview with Veja Rio.

“(I will) leave the UFC, but I’ll continue competing,” Belfort said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). “Fight is my passion. Too bad that MMA hasn’t become a serious sport yet. Maybe I’ll help change this scenario.

“Today, a fighter is more artist than athlete. The UFC is a show, not a sport. It’s sad to see new fighters wanting to drive the card of the moment or be in the spotlight like Conor McGregor. Their reference is to have, not to be.”

Belfort (25-13) won the UFC light heavyweight title in 2004 and has competed twice for the middleweight belt and once more for the 205-pound title.