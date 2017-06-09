Ashkan Mokhtarian: ‘I’ve Gone Through Hard Times in my Life’

Ashkan Mokhtarian hasn’t had an easy road to a better life.

Mokhtarian will step inside the Octagon tomorrow night (June 10) inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. He’ll go one-on-one against John Moraga on the preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 110.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, “The Assassin” talked about the hardships he’s had to endure before turning things around:

“I’ve gone through hard times in my life. (I) lived on the street, I’ve been in jail. I’ve been there, done that. So the ride to the top, the top run, that’s nothing. It’s just starting now. Hard times have always been good for me. I take that upon my shoulders and the stress and everything like that. I’m pretty good with it.”

Now, Mokhtarian is looked at as an inspiration to his teammates. He’s hoping to share some wisdom with others and become a true success story.

“I do have a lot of guys (at Australian Top Team) looking up to me. The reason why I got into this point is to prove to everyone that it can be done. As you know, I started this sport at 25 years old. So me being 31 years old, I’ve turned my life around.”