Ashlee Evans-Smith to Face Ketlen Vieira at UFC on Fox 24

UFC Kansas City (otherwise known as UFC on Fox 24) has had a women’s bantamweight tilt added to the card. Undefeated Nova Uniao prospect Ketlen Vieira (7-0) will make her sophomore appearance in the octagon when she meets Ashlee Evans-Smith (5-1). The news was first reported by Combate.

Evans-Smith was last seen in September at UFC Fight Night 93, picking up a TKO victory over Veronica Macedo to improve her UFC record to 2-1. After missing all of 2015 in part due to a suspension handed down by the NSAC for a banned diuretic, 2016 was a big bounce-back year for the bantamweight fighter. After winning both fights last year, she’ll be looking to get off to a strong start against Vierira in 2017.

Vieira, meanwhile, is coming off her successful UFC debut against Kelly Faszholz at UFC Fight Night 96 last October. The Brazilian native boasts five finishes among her seven pro fights.

UFC on Fox 24 takes place in Kansas City, MO on April 15 at the Spring Center.