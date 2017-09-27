Aspen Ladd’s Octagon Debut Set for UFC Fight Night 118: Poland

Unbeaten Aspen Ladd will make her Octagon debut this coming October, heading to Poland to face Lina Lansberg at UFC Fight Night 118.

Ladd (5-0) made her pro debut in 2015 and has won all five fights since, including a win in January over Sijara Eubanks. She was scheduled to make her first UFC appearance earlier this year vs. Jessica Eye, but fell ill the day of the event and was removed.

Lansberg (7-2) has split her two previous UFC fights, defeated Lucie Pudilova after falling to Cris Cyborg in 2016. Of her seven wins, four have been stoppages.

UFC Fight Night 118 takes place October 21 from the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland and is expected to stream completely live on UFC Fight Pass. Donald Cerrone squares off against Darren Till in the main event.