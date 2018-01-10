ATT Coach Believes Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes is Inevitable

A champion vs. champion clash under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner may occur in the near future and we’re not talking about Demetrious Johnson vs. T.J. Dillashaw.

In a fresh UFC women’s featherweight division, many believe that Cris Cyborg will reign for as long as she wishes. Holly Holm provided a good test for Cyborg, but even she was no match in the end. Cyborg hasn’t suffered a loss since May 2015.

This has left many fans to clamor for the women’s bantamweight champion to step up and give Cyborg a run for her money. Amanda Nunes has been on a tear. She’s won six straight bouts and has two successful title defenses.

American Top Team coach Conan Silveira recently told MMAJunkie.com that the bout is bound to happen:

“People want to see it. I think they have the best opportunity to leave their marks on history … I think it’s not 100 percent, but 1,000 percent going to happen. I think it’s something everybody wants to see, even the ones that think they’re going to lose something. I just think it’s a champions fight. I think they need to have that fight. It’s a big push for MMA in general, females and males. People want to see it. I think they have the best opportunity to leave their marks on history.”