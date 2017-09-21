Aubin-Mercier Sees GSP vs. Conor McGregor as ‘The Fight to Make’

A seemingly confident Olivier Aubin-Mercier has teammate Georges St-Pierre beating Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in November

From then on, there is only one name truly left to conquer: UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

According to Aubin-Mercier, a fight between Georges St-Pierre and Irish superstar McGregor would be the ‘biggest fight in UFC history’ (h/t BJPenn.com):

“To tell you the truth, I would not [keep fighting], but Georges [St-Pierre] is truly a real fighter, a real warrior, a real inspiration. He may fight again, I’m not sure. I think what would be plausible is to call out Conor [McGregor] after [the fight with Michael Bisping]. That’s what I would do. Call out Conor. I think for the UFC, it’s a really smart fight to do too since it’s a win-win of them. A win-win kind of, for the short time. If Georges wins, well, he’s the greatest fighter of all time. If Conor wins, he is too. And if GSP wins, I don’t think people would hold it against Conor.

“[Georges St-Pierre] didn’t talk to me [about fighting Conor McGregor]. I didn’t even know that Firas [Zahabi] had talked about it. I thought I was the first one to think about it, I’m kind of disappointed. I think Conor is a smart fight for anybody in any division right now. Yeah, exactly, [a fight with Conor McGregor would be the biggest fight to make]. I think the promotion of the [a fight with Robert Whittaker] would not be like Bisping against him or Conor against him since both GSP and Whittaker are humble guys. Unfortunately, fans don’t really like this.”