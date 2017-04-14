Augusto Mendes Doesn’t Feel He’s a Good Match-up For Aljamain Sterling

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Augusto Mendes
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Augusto Mendes has confidence in his abilities to overcome Aljamain Sterling.

The two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweights are set to do battle tomorrow night (April 15) inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The bout will take place as part of the UFC on FOX 24 card.

For Mendes, this is a chance to make his debut on the official UFC bantamweight rankings. He told MMAFighting.com that he believes he can make it happen:

“I don’t think I’m a good match-up for him. His biggest chances are standing, but I don’t believe his striking has anything special. Most of his wins came with his wrestling and submissions, using his jiu-jitsu, and I expect him to come and wrestle me. I hope he comes for it. I truly believe he’ll move around, throw some kicks, and do pretty much what he always does. I’m not sure I’d have the advantage standing, we’ll find out when the fight starts, but looking at his striking skills, it doesn’t scare me at all. He has some strong points, some kicks, but he has no hand combinations. He plays it safe. He only used his wrestling against Raphael Assuncao in the first round because it wasn’t going well for him in the first round. There’s nothing there that scares me. I train with guys here that are way better than him standing.”

LATEST NEWS

Roy Nelson

Roy Nelson: ‘Anybody I’ve Ever Tried to Get a Rematch, They Don’t Want to...

0
There are plenty of rematches Roy Nelson would like to have, but has never gotten. "Big Country" clashes with Alexander Volkov tomorrow night (April 15) inside...
video

Fresh off Bellator 177 Victory, Daniel Weichel Wants Bellator 178 Seat

0
Daniel Weichel scored his fourth consecutive win Friday at Bellator 177, defeating John Teixeira in the co-main event in Budapest, Hungary. On the heels of...
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos on Past Weight Cuts: ‘I Don’t Need to Kill Myself &...

0
Rafael dos Anjos can't hide his joy in not having to do tough weight cuts for every fight from now on. As a former Ultimate...

Bellator 177 Results: Eduardo Dantas Shines in Budapest

0
Eduardo Dantas prepared for a five-round battle with his Bellator bantamweight title on the line. Instead, he settled for grinding out a three-round split decision...
Augusto Mendes

Augusto Mendes Doesn’t Feel He’s a Good Match-up For Aljamain Sterling

0
Augusto Mendes has confidence in his abilities to overcome Aljamain Sterling. The two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweights are set to do battle tomorrow night...