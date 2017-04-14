Augusto Mendes Doesn’t Feel He’s a Good Match-up For Aljamain Sterling

Augusto Mendes has confidence in his abilities to overcome Aljamain Sterling.

The two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweights are set to do battle tomorrow night (April 15) inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The bout will take place as part of the UFC on FOX 24 card.

For Mendes, this is a chance to make his debut on the official UFC bantamweight rankings. He told MMAFighting.com that he believes he can make it happen: