Augusto Mendes: ‘I Truly Believe I Can Defeat Cody Garbrandt’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight Augusto Mendes didn’t have a smooth debut for the promotion. He was welcomed to the Octagon by Cody Garbrandt, who showed him “No Love” with a first round TKO finish. Just 10 months later, Garbrandt captured the 135-pound title.

“Tanquinho” told MMAJunkie.com that the loss irks him almost one year later. The Brazilian believes he can beat the champion:

“I’m still bothered by that loss. I truly believe that I can defeat him. He’s a very good opponent. I knew that when I accepted the fight, even though he wasn’t champion at the time. He was chasing his title shot. I knew I could defeat him. I only had five days to get ready. He faced someone who wasn’t at his best.”

Mendes will try to earn his first UFC win when he meets Frankie Saenz at this Sunday night’s (Jan. 15) UFC Fight Night event in Phoenix, Arizona. A loss would put Mendes at two straight and may cause him to be released from the UFC. He doesn’t seem concerned about the possible consequences.

“I don’t worry about what the UFC may choose to do. If they let one of us go, that’s their prerogative. I’ll show up to do my job. If I win or if I lose, that’s fine. The UFC can decide if they want to keep me. I’m showing up to win.”

Mendes has yet to earn a spot on the UFC’s bantamweight rankings. He feels a win over Saenz will put him one step closer to appearing on that list.

“It’s a good fight for me, so I can show that I can go far in our weight class. I plan to shut him down like no one else has. My plan is to win so I can be in the rankings.”