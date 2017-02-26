Augusto Mendes: ‘I Want to Fight Someone Ranked in The Top 15’

Augusto Mendes feels ready to face a higher level of competition.

After being stopped in his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut by current bantamweight king Cody Garbrandt, Mendes took on Frankie Saenz last month. “Tanquinho” scored a split decision win to improve his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 6-1.

MMAFighting.com recently spoke with Mendes. The bantamweight isn’t currently seen in the official UFC 135-pound rankings. Mendes said he would like to face a ranked opponent next: