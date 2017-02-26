Augusto Mendes: ‘I Want to Fight Someone Ranked in The Top 15’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Augusto Mendes
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Augusto Mendes feels ready to face a higher level of competition.

After being stopped in his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut by current bantamweight king Cody Garbrandt, Mendes took on Frankie Saenz last month. “Tanquinho” scored a split decision win to improve his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 6-1.

MMAFighting.com recently spoke with Mendes. The bantamweight isn’t currently seen in the official UFC 135-pound rankings. Mendes said he would like to face a ranked opponent next:

“I want to fight someone ranked in the top 15. I was hoping to put on a good performance against Frankie so I could enter the top 15, and then get someone above me. I want to do like Cody, who started the year outside the ranking, fought someone in the ranking, and then another one, and finished the year as champion. I want someone in the ranking to show what I’m capable of. I want to fight as soon as possible. I’m fine. I’m not injured, and I want to stay active and come back to training this week to fight in March, or early April. I want to fight four times this year, so March or April is a good date for my next fight.”

