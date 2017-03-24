Augusto Mendes: ‘I Want to Finish The Year Among The Top Five’

Augusto Mendes isn’t interested in settling for just any spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight rankings.

Mendes was finished by current bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in his UFC debut, but “Tanquinho” rebounded nicely. Mendes took a split decision win over Frankie Saenz in his next bout and earned a “Fight of the Night” bonus.

On April 15, Mendes will be matched up against Aljamain Sterling. A win would help Mendes get closer to his goal of becoming a top five bantamweight (via MMAJunkie.com):