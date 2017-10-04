Augusto Mendes Pulled From UFC Fight Night 119 Card

Augusto Mendes won’t be competing on the UFC Fight Night 119 card after all.

Mendes was scheduled to take on Boston Salmon inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Instead, Mendes was forced to pull out due to an injury. As of now, Salmon doesn’t have a replacement opponent.

“Tanquinho” released a statement on his Instagram account:

“Unfortunately I won’t be able to fight on UFC Sao Paulo on October 28th. I got hurt on my training and I need to pull out of the fight. I’m sorry to all my fans that were expecting to watch me live for the first time fighting MMA in Brazil. I’m focusing on the treatment now and trying to heal asap to be ready for the next one. God knows everything and I trust Him. Thank you everybody for the messages supporting me!”