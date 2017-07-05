Augusto Mendes Talks Balancing MMA and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Augusto Mendes
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Augusto Mendes is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) lover at heart.

While Mendes understands that he has to work on all aspects of his game under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner, that hasn’t stopped him from giving BJJ the highest priority.

Speaking with A.G. Fight, Mendes discussed his routine (via Flo Combat):

“I continue to train jiu-jitsu all the time. I train with the staff of my team that has been fighting in championships. During the time that I focused on MMA I still fought in jiu-jitsu, I did not lower the level. The only thing that changes is that during my training camps for MMA I decrease the amount of jiu-jitsu drills, which I won’t do now. I will do my normal training for MMA, but I don’t put so much time into the standing part.”

He admitted that perhaps some other areas can be fine tuned with some more attention.

“Maybe I have sinned in preparation. We stayed in the clinch, in wrestling, and we weren’t expecting that. I didn’t do so much in the camp, I think that may have been the mistake. But [Sterling is] a tough guy, he lacked experience but he’s getting better. I’m keeping my head up and I’m continuing training. I’m in the right place. I’ll show you that I can defeat a lot of guys.”

