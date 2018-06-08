Augusto Mendes Granted UFC Release, Signs With ACB

Augusto Mendes is no longer a part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB) announced that the former UFC bantamweight has signed with them. Sources told MMAFighting.com that Mendes had one fight left on his UFC deal, but was granted his release. Mendes was suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), so it’ll be interesting to see if he fights before that issue is resolved.

ACB took to Instagram to tout the signing of Mendes:

Mendes has a professional mixed martial arts record of 6-2. The two losses were at the hands of Cody Garbrandt and Aljamain Sterling. Mendes went 1-2 in his UFC run. His only victory in the promotion was a unanimous decision over Frankie Saenz.

“Tanquinho” had a perfect 5-0 record before making his way to the UFC. In that span he earned three submission victories and one TKO. Mendes will hope to get back on track under the ACB banner. We’ll keep you posted on his situation with USADA.

Do you think Augusto Mendes made the right decision to ask for his UFC release?