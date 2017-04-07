Axel Cazares vs. Alan Vasquez Booked For Rematch Following ‘Double KO’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Axel Cazares and Alan Vasquez will get a chance to go one-on-one again without knocking each other out.

At Shamrock FC 285 back in March, Cazares and Vasquez swung leather early and sent each other crashing to the canvas. It was a “double knockout” that went viral, but Vasquez was given the win because he was able to stand up first and he shook the cobwebs before Cazares could.

On July 8, the two will do battle once again. Shamrock FC CEO Jesse Finney told MMANews.com‘s very own Tim Thompson that the rematch has been set. You can see what Finney had to say about the rematch below:

“Absolutely, you heard it here first. Those two are gonna rematch on Saturday July the 8th at Ameristar Casino in Kansas City, Missouri. I can’t wait, I mean both of those guys handle it in a very professional way. If it was me, I would much rather have lost the fight than my nose look like that.”

For Cazares, this is a chance to prove that he can emerge victorious against Vasquez in the second go-round. As for Vasquez, he gets an opportunity to silence any doubters in the rematch.

You can listen to the full interview with Finney below:

