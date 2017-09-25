Azamat Murzakanov Flagged by USADA, UFC Releases Statement

Azamat Murzakanov has been flagged for a potential violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy.

Murzakanov hasn’t even made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut. He was set to make his UFC debut back in June against Joachim Christensen. An injury forced Murzakanov off the UFC Fight Night 112 card.

The UFC has released a statement, which you can see below:

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Azamat Murzakanov of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on September 2, 2017.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Murzakanov. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”