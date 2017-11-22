B.J. Penn: ‘I Don’t Feel The Fire to Compete Right Now’

B.J. Penn isn’t exactly clamoring for another bout inside the Octagon.

Penn last competed against Dennis Siver back in June. Despite some early success, “The Prodigy” found himself barely hanging on in the fight. He lost the bout via majority decision. It was Penn’s fifth straight loss.

The once dominant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight hasn’t emerged victorious since Nov. 2010. During a recent appearance on B.J. Penn Radio, “The Prodigy” said he isn’t considering a return at the moment (via MMAFighting.com):

“I don’t know, I don’t feel the fire to compete right now. I’m just kinda hanging out and, I don’t know, I don’t want to scare anybody and say, ‘Yeah I’m fighting again,’ or anything. I mean, if I was knocking out guys in the gym all of the time, then maybe I’d be thinking about it. But I’m gonna go back and start training for fun and, I don’t know, just enjoy myself. Just take it easy and enjoy myself. I do see, though, that there’s awesome people — I don’t know if they just took better care of their bodies or whatever, but you see them, there’s people in their forties, one or two years older than me, or even way older than me (who still compete).”