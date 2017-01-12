B.J. Penn: ‘I’m More Disciplined & A Year More Prepared’

Fight fans are used to hearing B.J. Penn talking about how motivated he is. Still, “The Prodigy” insists that he is ready to roll in his upcoming featherweight scrap with Yair Rodriguez. The two will be featured in the main event of this Sunday night’s (Jan. 15) UFC Fight Night event. The card will take place inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Penn is a UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion. With all that he has accomplished, many wonder why Penn is stepping back inside the Octagon after retiring in 2014. He revealed to MMAFighting.com what made him come back:

“What’s still driving me is I want to just keep getting better. I love martial arts. I love everything about it. Definitely, the third title is also 100 percent driving me — getting those three titles in three different weight classes, that would just be an awesome accomplishment for myself, and then I could probably get some sleep at night. That is my driving factor.”

After getting washed by Frankie Edgar in their third bout, many saw Penn as a shell of his former self. Despite the naysayers, Penn simply couldn’t walk away from the sport he loves. He admitted that he was worn down, but he feels he’s been able to put the pieces back together.

“At first, I was burned out. It was burning me out. I was wondering what was going on. But as we sit here today, I’m very glad that I had all this time to prepare. You know what? I would’ve been rushing it to come back (in April). After taking two years off, two solid years off from the gym — I didn’t even walk into the gym once for those two years. So after taking that time off, I was probably rushing to get back. But I guess the world had different plans. And here I am a year later, and I’m a year more prepared. So I believe that it all worked to my benefit.”

Rodriguez recently said Penn “already had his time.” If “The Prodigy” truly is motivated this go-around, “El Pantera” could be in for a tougher fight than many anticipate.

“I’m more disciplined. Right now I’m 153 pounds and just hanging out. I’ve been walking around for the last two months at 156. I’ve been under 160 all year though, so it’s been good. I like being lean. Man, some people were sending me some old pictures last night, and man, I was heavy. Back in my middleweight days and stuff. But yeah, I’m enjoying it. I’ve enjoyed being in shape this year.”