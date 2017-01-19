B.J Penn Should “Move On” According to Daniel Cormier

UFC’s light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has indicated that he feels B.J Penn has no more to offer MMA.

Penn was completely outclassed in his fight against 23 year old Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 103. The second round TKO was seen by many as reason enough for Penn to exit the octagon for good. Aside from Cormier, Frankie Edgar and others have pleaded with Penn to retire, this time indefinitely.

“It’s time to move on,” Cormier told UFC Tonight on Wednesday. “I understand he’s been a fighter his whole life. He needs to find something to compete in. He should go back to grappling. He’s got that skill and could still be good at it.”

Penn’s fame and notoriety pertains to fan-favorite status, and becoming a two-weight champion on route to the UFC Hall of Fame. “The Prodigy” last won a bout against Matt Hughes all the way back in 2010.

Daniel Cormier also drew attention to Yair Rodriguez’s stunning performance against Penn:

“Yair is the real deal. He went in with a legend and he did exactly what people expected him to do. He dominated BJ from start to finish. This will propel him up the rankings. At one point he got seven kicks to BJ body and it sucked the life out of him”

It appears that B.J’s fruitless return to the octagon may be his last.