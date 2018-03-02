B.J. Penn Has No Fight Plans, But Won’t Rule Out Return

B.J. Penn may never fight again, but don’t be surprised if he does.

It’s clear that Penn’s best days inside the Octagon are long gone. “The Prodigy” hasn’t won a bout since Nov. 2010. He’s gone 0-5-1 in his last six outings. It’s a far cry from his days tearing up the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) lightweight division.

End Of The Line?

Penn realizes that things haven’t gone smoothly for him in quite some time. He recently told MMA Nytt that while he isn’t planning on competing in a mixed martial arts bout again, he isn’t ruling out the possibility (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’ve got nothing scheduled. I’m just cruising. I don’t know, I guess I don’t know what to say. The door is always open. The door is always open. I don’t ever want to say ‘never’ but I don’t have any plans on fighting. But if you’ve got an idea that you think would work well with me, give me a call.”

In his last bout, Penn lost a majority decision to Dennis Siver. After finding success in the opening frame, Siver took over the fight and had his opponent in trouble several times.

