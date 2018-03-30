B.J. Penn Wouldn’t Mind Competing at UFC Hawaii

B.J. Penn won’t beg for it, but he wouldn’t be opposed to a bout on UFC Hawaii.

Penn last saw action back in June 2017. He dropped a majority decision to Dennis Siver. It was “The Prodigy’s” fifth straight loss. He hasn’t won a bout since Nov. 2010.

Penn recently said he doesn’t plan on returning to the Octagon. With that said, he is open to anything the UFC presents to him. That definitely includes a spot on the potential UFC Hawaii card.

Speaking to KHON2, Penn discussed how huge it would be for Hawaii to have a UFC event:

“That would be unbelievable. You see all kinds of rumors and stuff and the last time I was in Vegas I saw the MMA commission from Hawaii and someone representing Aloha Stadium up there so it’s interesting. I would love to see something happen. It would mean everything. Like I said though I’m not even fighting so maybe I just sit back and watch”

As far as a possible bout at such an event goes, Penn isn’t ruling it out.

“I wouldn’t go around talking to the UFC and asking them to get me a fight somewhere, but if something happened and the UFC came to Hawaii. I’m still young enough to do it. I don’t see how I can turn that particular fight down.”

Do you think B.J. Penn will return for another fight?