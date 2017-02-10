Backstage At Bellator 165: Fedor Signs Contract, Meets GSP & Rory MacDonald

On Thursday, Bellator MMA released a special behind-the-scenes video that documents legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko’s introduction to the MMA promotion.

Featured above is the footage, which shows the former longtime PRIDE Champion signing his Bellator MMA contract, meeting fellow MMA superstars Georges St-Pierre (who kneeled before Fedor as a sign of respect) and Rory MacDonald — Bellator MMA’s other recent high-profile talent acquisition. Finally, watch as Fedor makes his way through the tunnel and out into the arena at the Bellator 165 event at the SAP Center in San Jose, California back in November of 2016 to face-off with his first Bellator MMA opponent Matt Mitrione.

Fedor Emelianenko makes his Bellator MMA debut against Matt “Meathead” Mitrione in the main event of the upcoming Bellator 172 event, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 18th from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, airing live and free on Spike TV.

