Bellator Swoop to Sign Free Agent Ryan Bader

Free agent Bader may have found a new role with Bellator.

Scott Coker recounted on the success of Bellator landing “100%” of their free agent targets at the ‘170 press conference on Tuesday. Big names in UFC including Rory MacDonald, Benson Henderson, Chael Sonnen and Matt Mitrione crossed over to Bellator MMA, which bulked up the talent of the world’s secondary MMA promotion. 2017 looks at though it may start where the previous year ended, with news emerging [via Josh Gross] that Coker and co are ready to offer light heavyweight free agent Ryan Bader a contract to join their roster.

On the free agency front, @ScottCoker told me Bellator will send an official offer to @ryanbader next week. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) January 20, 2017

Bader is a former ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ winner, having taken the competition’s title in 2008. The 33 year old light heavyweight has mixed it with the best in his division, having beaten fighters such as Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Rashad Evans and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira. The current Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis lost to Bader via decision on UFC on Fox 14 in Stockholm, Sweden in 2015.

An appealing factor would certainly be a rematch with Davis (as previously reported), in what would be a rare title shot for Bader. The Bellator light heavyweight title would open a wealth of new opportunities, with championship status and the associated financial rewards that will come with the strap. With no fighting apparel contract in place, sponsorship money is also a positive in signing with Bellator.

Bader has long been a UFC light heavyweight gatekeeper, and at 33, chances are he will seize the opportunity to be the latest ex-UFC fighter to join the franchise.