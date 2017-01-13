“BAM BAM” IS BACK: Exclusive Interview With Pat Healy

If you consider yourself a fan of Mixed Martial Arts, then you know who Pat “Bam Bam” Healy is and what he is capable of. If you don’t know who he is, well then you are doing something wrong. With over 15 years in the sport and 55 fights under his belt, the longtime veteran has been a constant contender at the top of the Lightweight division. Like any veteran, Pat has experienced his ups and downs in the sport, but he is looking to get back on the winning track against fellow UFC Vet Leandro Silva at ACB 51 tonight in Irvine,CA streaming LIVE and FREE on Youtube.

Pat took some time away from his hectic schedule to talk to MMANews about his upcoming fight, his time training with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, his plans for his post fight career, and even talked about some of his favorite memories during his illustrious career. “I mean, I think, all I can think about is that Jim Miller fight. The fight there was, ya know, ill never forget that. When he was walking out, the way everybody was chanting his name. Ya know, there was probably 12,000 people in the arena. It was just a great, amazing experience. Then being, he badly had me hurt at the end of that first round and then to come back and win that fight was a huge one, so i’ll always remember that…”

Listen to the full interview and hear Pat continue to another story. Where he talks about fighting Carlos Condit in a war back in 2006 where there were only 1,000 people in a 12,000 person arena.

Pat Heely has been around for a long time and ALWAYS puts on a show. Even though he says he could see himself potentially fighting for another 5 years, you don’t want to miss an opportunity to see him live. Watch him compete LIVE and FREE on YouTube tonight and follow along with me on Twitter @MMANews_Tim.