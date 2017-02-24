BAMMA 28 Results: Norman Parke Wins, But Lightweight Title Remains Vacant

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
BAMMA 28 Results

The BAMMA 28 results are in.

The main event featured a lightweight bout for the vacant BAMMA 155-pound title. The title was not on the line for Norman Parke, as he failed to make the championship weight. Parke defeated Paul Redmond by majority decision and as a result, the title remains vacant.

Champions were still crowned at BAMMA 28. Andy Young captured the interim flyweight championship with a third-round submission finish over Dominique Wooding.

Damien Lapilus took on former Bellator competitor Ronnie Mann for the featherweight gold. Lapilus took a unanimous decision victory to capture the 145-pound title.

In a stunner, Tim Barnett earned a TKO victory over Rhys McKee with just two seconds remaining in the first round. Barnett now holds the BAMMA Lionsdale lightweight title.

The full BAMMA 28 results are below:

Main Card

Norman Parke def. Paul Redmond via Majority Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Andy Young def. Dominique Wooding via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) – Round 3, 4:00

Damien Lapilus def. Ronnie Mann via Unanimous Decision (29-27 29-27 29-28)

Tim Barnett def. Rhys McKee via TKO (Knee and Punches) – Round 1, 4:58

Prelims

Jonathan Brookins def. Decky Dalton via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Daniel Rutkowski def. Niall Smith via TKO (Punches) – Round 3, 2:16

Andrew Murphy def. Stephen Kilifin via TKO (Punches) – Round 1, 4:58

Oktawian Daniel Olejniczak def. Jonathan Reid via TKO (Punches) – Round 1, 1:47

Keith McCabe def. Glenn Irvine via Submission (Heel Hook) – Round 1, 0:39

Will Fleury def. Kyle McClurkin via TKO (Punches) – Round 1, 2:49

Paul Hughes def. Adam Gustab via TKO (Punches) – Round 1, 1:32

