BAMMA 32 Dublin Results: Alex Lohore Defends Welterweight Championship

Friday featured another Bellator/BAMMA doubleheader, with the British promotion hosting BAMMA 32 in Dublin, Ireland from the 3Arena.

In the main event, Alex Lohore defended his welterweight title with a first round submission win over Richard Kiely.

With less than a minute to go in the opening round, “Da Kid” locked in a knee-bar that forced Kiely to tap.

Daniel Barez claimed the vacant flyweight title when he bested Andy Young via majority decision.

Other winners included Dominique Wooding, Dylan Tuke and Ion Pascu.

Below are complete results:

Alex ‘Da Kid’ Lohore (c) Def. Richard Kiely Via Submission (Knee Bar) 4:25 Rd. 1 to remain BAMMA welterweight champion

Daniel Barez Def. Andy ‘Taz’ Young Via Majority Decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28) to become BAMMA flyweight champion

Dominique ‘The Black Panther’ Wooding Def. Blaine O’Driscoll Via KO (Punch) 1:47 Rd.3

Dylan ‘The Nuke’ Tuke Def. David ‘Demolition Man’ Khalsa via TKO (Strikes) 1:09 Rd. 2

Ion ‘Bombardeiul’ Pascu Def. Omar Jesus-Santana via Split Decision(28-27, 27-28, 26-28)