BAMMA returns to Ireland with an impressive fight card

BAMMA 35 takes place on the 12th May in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Arena. This event marks the first appearance in Ireland for BAMMA this year, and they have stacked this fight card with some exciting fights.

The main event of the evening will see former BAMMA welterweight champion Alex Lohore take on Ion Pascu. Both men are looking to get back to winning ways after defeats in their last bouts. This bout is expected to be fast paced, with Lohore going the distance only three times in his 16 bout career.

Opening up the BAMMA 35 main card is the highly talented Fabian Edwards, who has set the MMA world alight since his debut less than a year ago. He currently holds an unblemished record of 4-0 and he looks to get his 5th finish in the row when he takes on BAMMA debutant, Caludio Conti.

BAMMA 35 is certainly an event that you won’t want to miss.

Check out the BAMMA 35 live results and video highlights below:

Main Card (EirSports, FITE.tv, DAZN at 9pm BST, 4pm EST)

Alex Lohore vs Ion Pascu

Kiefer Crosbie vs Josh Plant

Fabian Edwards vs Claudio Conti

Preliminary Card (UNILAD Facebook Page at 7pm BST, 2pm EST)

Blaine O’Driscoll vs Aaron Robinson

Dean Barry vs Anthony Taylor

Karl McCallig vs Maciek Gierszewski

Myles Price vs Phil Raeburn

Sam Slater vs Jeanderson Castro

Daniel Olejniczak defeats Steve Owens via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29,28)

Pawel Politylo defeats Nathan Kelly via split decison

Diarmuid O Buachalla defeats Martin Ward via TKO (strikes) at 0:31 of Round 1

James Sheehan defeats Dillon Manning via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:45 of Round 1

Matiss Zaharovs defeats Austin Lynch via TKO (strikes) at 2:33 of Round 2

Mark Gallivan defeats John Byrne via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:30 of Round 3