BAMMA to Honor Rob Sinclair with Chris Watts Award

Chris Watts became a well-known member in the United Kingdom MMA world, helping with the growth of BAMMA before his untimely death following a bout with cancer.

To honor Watts, BAMMA has decided to honor a fighter with The Chris Watts Award based on his outstanding contribution to the MMA community.

Rob Sinclair is the first person to earn the award, the promotion announced recently. Sinclair retired in July following a loss to Paul Redmond at BAMMA 30.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to BAMMA for this award,” Sinclair said. “BAMMA are and were a huge part of my career and I feel privileged to be a part of this family. Chris Watts was an amazing person and I’m blessed to be receiving this award.” –

Sinclair was 13-5 in his career, which started in 2006 and featured wins over Daniel Weichel, Andre Winner and Michael Brightmon. Eleven of his wins were finishes.

BAMMA will also hand out awards for fighter, fight, breakout star, KO and submission of the year, which can be voted on by the fans.