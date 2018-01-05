Bantamweights John Dodson, Pedro Munhoz Added to UFC Belem

Former UFC flyweight title contender John Dodson will head into hostile territory for his first fight of 2018, taking on Pedro Munhoz at UFC Fight Night 125.

Dodson (19-9) moved back up to bantamweight after he was unsuccessful in defeating flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson in 2016, scoring a TKO vs. Manny Gamburyan.

Since that win, though, Dodson is just 1-2, falling to John Lineker and Marlon Moraes via split decision around a decision win vs. Eddie Wineland.

Munhoz (15-2) is a former Resurrection Fighting Alliance champion and rides a four-fight win streak into the bout. He has submitted Rob Font, Justin Scoggins and Russell Doane since a split decision setback to top challenger Jimmie Rivera.

UFC Fight Night 125 takes place February 3 from the Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belem, Brazil. Lyoto Machida squares off with Eryk Anders in the main event.