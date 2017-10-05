Barb Honchak’s Win on TUF Ties Team Race up At 3-3

Barb Honchak, a favorite to reach the finals of The Ultimate Fighter 26, earned a second round TKO victory over Gillian Robertson Wednesday night.

Honchak, competing for Eddie Alvarez, helped her team tie up the score at 3-3 after six opening round fights. The winner of the tournament will be crowned the first-ever UFC female flyweight champion.

The No. 2 seed in the tournament, Honchak gained the mount in the second round and pounded away, forcing the referee to step in and call a stop to the action.

Next week, Justin Gaethje will send out Rachael Ostovich to face Melinda Fabian.