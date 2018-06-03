Fans Question if Bare Knuckle Fighter Took a Dive (Video)

Bare Knuckle FC held an event last night (June 2) and definitely garnered some attention.

The card featured Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans such as Ricco Rodriguez, Joey Beltran, and Bec Rawlings. Beltran vs. Tony Lopez was highly praised for its action. Despite suffering from a nasty cut early in the fight, Lopez showed grit and determination and gutted it out until the final bell. He ended up losing the bout

There was another fight that caught the attention of fans, but not in the way one would imagine. On the card, Bobby Gunn went one-on-one with Irienu Beato Costa Jr. Gunn won the bout in just 41 seconds, but many fans believe something looked off. Many are accusing Costa Jr. of taking a dive.

Here’s a clip of the finish courtesy of Zombie Prophet:

Take a look at the full Bare Knuckle FC results below:

Ricco Rodriguez def. Lewis Rumsey via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 48-47)

Joey Beltran def. Tony Lopez via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-46)

Bec Rawlings def. Alma Garcia via TKO – R2, 2:00

Sam Shewmaker def. Eric Prindle via KO – R1, 0:18

Bobby Gunn def. Irineu Beato Costa Jr. via KO – R1, 0:41

Johnny Bedford def. Nick Mamalis via TKO – R2, 1:41

Reggie Barnett def. Travis Thompson via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Maurice Jackson def. Dale Sopi via KO – R1, 1:10

Estevan Payan def. Omar Avelar via KO – R1, 1:57

Arnold Adams def. DJ Linderman via TKO (doctor stoppage) – R2, 2:00