TUF’s Dan Barrera Charged With “Terroristic Threats”, Targeted B.J Penn and Brother

Barrera initially appeared in court last week to answer charges following bizarre instances of violent and erratic behavior.

The Idaho native fought on the season finale of The Ultimate Fighter (season six), and had last competed in 2010 on Barn Fights 15. On Monday, the ex-fighter was in court to face charges pertaining to the assault of a high schooler.

Details allege that Barrera had trespassed on a high school wrestling practice, before assaulting a female student wrestler by striking her on the back of the head. Reports claim that Barrera was ejected from the courtroom following shouts and yelling towards members of the court, and those of the gallery.

Barrera’s most recent appearance in court was last Friday, answering charges relating to “first-degree terroristic threatening”. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald claims that police officers answered calls to the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (where Barrera was being held) sometime on Thursday evening. A facility nurse and security staff had called the police to intervene following allegations that Barrera was threatening various individuals on site.

It has been alleged that the former fighter had threatened the Hilo District Judge [Harry Freitas] who had him removed from the court the following Monday. Barrera told a guard that “He [Freitas] gonna get his one day.” More disturbing accusations came from a nurse, who was apparently told by the grappler “I was in the military and I killed guys, so I got no problem killing again”, and that he was going to “get B.J. Penn.” Further threats were made involving MMA legend Penn’s younger brother, J.D Penn. The source of Barrera’s anger towards the Penns is alleged to have come from an incident where he challenged members of the Penn Training and Fitness Center to fights, which never materialized.

Barrera’s odd behavior in court was punctuated by an incident where Hilo District Judge Dakota Frenz notified the defendant that media had requested to be present at proceedings. The Idaho native had reportedly answered: “Yes. Absolutely. F***ing yes! Please record, please. I am a celebrity. I am a combat veteran and yeah, I was on The Ultimate Fighter 6 baby! I’m a singer. I do commercials.”

Barrera, (whos bail was set for $50,000) is scheduled to have mental examinations prior to his next court appearance which is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Should the ex-TUF competitor be charged with “first-degree terroristic threatening” he could be sentenced anywhere up to five years in prison.