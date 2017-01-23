Bas Rutten Breaks Down Tito Ortiz’s “Bloodchoke” Victory Over Chael Sonnen

MMA legend and Pride commentator Bas Rutten talks Ortiz and Sonnen, breaking down the technicalities behind the now retired ex-UFC champion’s triumph over his opponent at Bellator 170.

Mauro Ranallo (Rutten’s ex-commentary partner and current WWE mouthpiece) chimes in and talks about the below-par fight.

The twosome discuss Ortiz’s retirement, and comments made by “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” regarding Rutten’s inspiration on his career.

Both men also discuss Tito Ortiz vs Chuck Liddell, and the Dana White fight which never materialized. Rutten has an interesting perspective on issues on failings in Tito’s career following his debut in UFC 13. against Guy Mezger.

You can access the full video below: