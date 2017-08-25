Bas Rutten Claims Conor McGregor Will KO Mayweather Inside 4 Rounds

MMA legend Bas Rutten is 100% behind UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor on Saturday night, believing that the Irishman will win in style

Conor McGregor faces what most believe to be a bridge too far against Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night. the guys over at Submission Radio got Bas Rutten on to talk about the historic event. El Guapo himself is rooting for McGregor all the way, and he thinks he can get the job done. Of course, we get treated to a tale from his past that relates to the situation.

Not according to Rutten, however, who believes that word is bond when it comes from the mouth of the Irishman. The Dutch icon told Submission Radio recently why he is so confident of an upset:

“Conor’s gonna knock him out within four rounds. That’s what I’m gonna say. I’m gonna stick with it. I want my corner with Conor. And I know skills-wise [Mayweather is better], I know all that. Trust me, I’ve been fighting for a long time. You can call me an idiot, whatever they want. I’m just talking about all the mental aspects and everything there is. And if me committing to Conor is gonna give him a little bit of extra power mentally, so be it. I hope a lot of people are gonna do it because boy, do I want to see Mayweather lose.”

“I’m telling you, Conor’s gonna knock him out! He’s gonna knock him out within four rounds because he said so, and every time when he says so, he’s pretty much always on the money. So I’m gonna trust him this time. I’m gonna say, “you know what, I want you to knock him out,” because that would be the best thing to ever happen for MMA. And if he would lose it would never be a bad thing for MMA, you know. But the other way around, oh that’s a big no-no for Mayweather. Mayweather’s gonna have an insane amount of pressure. It’s better to fight a world champion, another world champion in boxing. I use this example always.”

Rutten also brought up an interesting story involving another legend of the cage, Don Frye:

“I was gonna fight Kimo Leopoldo in my last fight and he tested positive for steroids like three days before. So they called this new guy in, 265 pounds, big guy, Indian guy. And Don Frye just called me, he said, “listen, I hit him with everything I had and I couldn’t knock him out, so be ready for plan B”. I said, “it’s alright, I got it covered, don’t worry about it”. But you know, at that moment I would have rather fought Fedor Emelianenko – this was in 2006 when he was still on top – than to fight this guy, because anything can happen. If the guy makes a stupid backfist, a weird move and I have a little cut above my eye, then they can stop the fight and I’m gonna lose the fight. So I’d rather lose against the world champ than to have somebody [unknown beat me]. It’s like fighting a girl. That’s what I’ve been saying. Mayweather, if he wins, well he’s supposed to win. If he loses, it’s a really bad thing.”